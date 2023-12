Leret Leret will host a pre-holiday pop-up event on December 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serenella on Palm Beach (313 1/2 Worth Ave Suite C2).

Explore the cashmere brand’s timeless collection of crewnecks, cardigans, vests, and children’s sweaters. Guests will also have the opportunity to personalize their cashmere purchases in-store. Shop the pop-up’s exclusive selection of elegant staples at Serenella or visit their website at leret-leret.com.