Library Foundation Hosts Food for Thought Dinner

The West Palm Beach Library Foundation will host its annual Food for Thought Dinner at the Norton Museum of Art on November 4, from 6:30 to 10: 30 p.m.

Foundation patrons and friends will come together with Table Hosts, who lead lively conversations. Guests choose their tables based on their favorite topics, ranging from authors, entertainers, and community notables, while enjoying an evening of delicious dining and stimulating banter.

Melissa Sullivan is this year’s event chair. This year’s Food for Thought dinner guest speaker is award-winning journalist and author Carl Hiaasen.

Funds raised will support the programs, services, and resources of the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach. Tickets for the event are available by calling (561) 868-7717.