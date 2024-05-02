Lighthouse ArtCenter Celebrates 60 Years

Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta is kicking off its Sixtieth Anniversary celebration with the unveiling of “Artistry Through The Ages: 60 Years of Inspiration,” on view now through August 2. This captivating showcase chronicles the center’s rich history and honors the influential mentors who have shaped its evolution into a thriving cultural cornerstone.

“Artistry Through The Ages” features a journey through photos from the ArtCenter’s archives that showcase its history, starting with the ArtCenter’s origins in the 1960s. The exhibition presents the works of three esteemed instructors and artists: Eduardo Gomez, Ralph Papa, and Manon Sander.

Founded in 1964, Lighthouse ArtCenter originated as a grassroots initiative to fulfill the artistic needs of northern Palm Beach County. It has grown into a dynamic institution that welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually and hosts 20 exhibitions. It is a creative home to over 600 artists, 2,600 adult students, and 1,400 youth students. Through its outreach program, Lighthouse ArtCenter provides free art instruction to more than 3,000 underserved individuals, including adults and youth with special needs, veterans, seniors, and children without access to art classes.

For more information, visit lighthousearts.org.

About the artists:

Gomez is a distinguished figurative sculptor and has been an instructor at Lighthouse ArtCenter for 13 years. His evocative sculptures, characterized by their force and passion, have garnered international acclaim and can be found in public and private collections.

Papa is a lifelong artist and community activist, who has taught at Lighthouse ArtCenter for 12 years. Papa brings his passion for plein air and studio painting to his artworks, which are featured in public and private collections across the world.

Sander is an award-winning contemporary Impressionist and has taught at the ArtCenter for 12 years. Sander infuses her paintings with luminous colors and expressive brushstrokes. Her works exhibited in juried shows and publications worldwide.