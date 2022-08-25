Lighthouse ArtCenter Debuts Works by Young Photographers

Photography by 150 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will be on view at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta beginning September 6. The “2022 ImageMakers Exhibit” boasts black-and-white, color, digital, and alternative-process images by club members between the ages of 6 and 18. Stop by for an opening reception September 9, which is free for members and a $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. The exhibit is on view to October 1.

ImageMakers is a national photography contest that yields local, regional, and national Club member winners who compete in the categories of Culture and Tradition, Portraits, Nature and Surroundings, Fashion and Style, and Editing and Filter. The photographs are then displayed at local and regional exhibits around the world.

“As an organization, we are extremely proud of the art our members produce and the local and national recognition they receive. They are talented young artists emerging from Palm Beach County, and their perspectives and voice are significant,” said Cultural Arts Program Manager Casandra Tanenbaum. “Our members deeply appreciate the opportunity photography provides them to share a glimpse of their community and unique, individual aesthetic.”

Six members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County were named winners in the Southeast Regional ImageMakers Competition, including: Riley S. and Brielle M. from the Delray Beach Boys & Girls Club; Tvare S. and Paradise R. from the Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club; and Z’myra B. and Ayanna G. from the Smith & Moore Family Teen Center. They will be representing the entire Southeast region in the national competition.

Last year, Smith & Moore Family Teen Center member Ayanna G. won the ImageMakers Best in Show award, the top national honor. Ayanna is running for a national award again this year with her photo “The Seed of Intention.”