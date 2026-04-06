Lilly Pulitzer Launches New Colorful Cause Collection

Lilly Pulitzer is unveiling a collection in partnership with the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF), uniting fashion and purpose in support of groundbreaking neuroscience research and increased mental health awareness.

The partnership is part of Lilly Pulitzer’s ongoing Print with Purpose campaign and Colorful Cause program, which spotlight charitable organizations and support their missions through thoughtfully designed collections and community engagement. As part of this commitment, Lilly Pulitzer will donate $30,000 to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation and host pop‑up events featuring the collection at all 67 company‑owned boutiques nationwide. The collection showcases “Bumbling Buzz,” an archival print rendered in shades of HDRF’s signature yellow with blooming florals and playful bumblebees to spark optimism, raise awareness, and shine a light on mental health.

The collection will be available on lillypulitzer.com and in company‑owned stores beginning April 6. A preview launch event was hosted on March 21, at Lilly Pulitzer’s Palm Beach Worth Avenue Flagship by HDRF founder Audrey Gruss, Craig Reynolds, Katherine Lande and Kevin Condon, Stacey and David‑William Coffin, and Grace and Tally Walker, bringing together community leaders and supporters to celebrate the partnership.

Founded by Audrey Gruss, the Hope for Depression Research Foundation is dedicated to funding the most innovative research into the causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of depression and related mood disorders.