Literary Fans Welcome at Read It Write It Book and Writing Festival

Heidi Creates will host the second Annual Read It Write It Book and Writing Festival February 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Mall at Wellington Green.

The event will transform the Wellington mall into a literary heaven where local authors, poets, up-and-coming scribes, and kindred spirits of all ages will celebrate the art of the written word.

The free, family-friendly book festival will feature book and poetry readings, open mics, children’s activities, as well as writing panels and pop-up workshops dedicated to literary genres like nonfiction, self-help, cartoons, short stories, blogging, and more. Guests will also have a chance to meet and mingle with local authors, poets, and publishers, who will share trade secrets, answer writing-related questions, and help pave the way to getting published.

Visitors are also welcome to dress up as their favorite book character at the Literary Costume Contest. Exciting prizes will be awarded for first and second place winners.

For more information, email Heidi Hess at heidicreates01@gmail.com or click here.