Local Arts Organizations in Perfect “Harmony”

Three of the area’s cultural gems—Palm Beach Symphony, Ballet Florida, and the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra—will lend their talents to the fifth annual “Harmony: An Exhibition of the Arts” on May 21. Beginning at 4 p.m., the free outdoor event at Meyer Amphitheater will stage two hours of performances by 75 distinct and distinguished artists. This year’s performance is presented by the West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District with the support from the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to spend a day enjoying our local artists and performers along the spectacular Downtown waterfront,” said Teneka James-Feaman, associate executive director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Association. “This once-a-year event is also a great chance to explore what’s new in downtown West Palm Beach while supporting homegrown talent.”

Palm Beach Symphony will kick off the afternoon of the arts with the national anthem sung by Kaia Clemente, followed by familiar and beloved selections such as Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, Rossini’s Overture to Barber of Seville, and Copland’s An Outdoor Overture. Ballet Florida joins the Symphony for Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5 and Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance. Palm Beach Symphony Lisa Bruna B-Major Award winner Dion Sellitti joins the Symphony and Ballet Florida to perform Saint-Saëns’ The Swan.

Following this year’s call for artists, 20-year-old award-winning singer and trumpeter Chris Santiago will take the stage with Palm Beach Symphony to perform “You’ll Have to Swing It (Mr. Paganini).” Santiago is a decorated performer as recipient of the 2019 Songbook Celebration Award, 2018-19 Young Artist Award Winner of the Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook, and 2020 National YoungArts Winner in Jazz Voice. He’s garnered local and national audiences with his performance in the Kravis Center Pop Orchestra alongside Michael Feinstein, on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, and on radio show American Standards by the Sea. This year, he’ll make his Australian debut in the premiere of, “CHET: The Prince of Cool.”

The program will feature an engaging intermission performance by the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra, led by Director Jeffrey Adkins. In the concert’s second half, Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra members will play alongside Palm Beach Symphony musicians under the baton of Palm Beach Symphony Assistant Conductor Matthew Cooperman. They will perform popular standards and Broadway hits, as well as selections from The Sound of Music and John Philip Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March.”

“’Harmony’ makes the arts more inviting, more accessible and, therefore, more relevant to all members of the community,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “It deepens our appreciation of the value of a community so rich in quality cultural experiences. With no charge, no reservations, and no dress code, everyone feels welcome at ‘Harmony.’ Don’t miss this!”

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket, picnic basket and enjoy an afternoon of music and dance al fresco!

For more information about “Harmony,” click here or call (561) 833-8873.