Local Leaders Share Hanukkah Traditions

Dave Aronberg

State Attorney for Palm Beach County

“Every Hanukkah, I grab my guitar and play the Adam Sandler Hanukkah song at a local menorah lighting. I also love to put both applesauce and sour cream on my potato pancakes. At many Hanukkah gatherings, I survey the attendees to see whether they favor applesauce, sour cream, or both. I’m not alone in doubling the schmaltz!”

Susan Shulman Pertnoy

Board Chair, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

“I’m blessed with six children and lots of grandchildren, and we love that the Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center offers Eight Days, Eight Ways of Giving Back. These are meaningful ways for my family to join others to focus during the holiday on what matters most: helping our community and spending time together as a family.”

Pam Tahan

CEO, Wellington Regional

“Hanukkah holds a special place in my heart as it revolves around the essence of family bonds. The ritual of lighting candles each night fills our home with warmth and joy, and witnessing the sheer delight on my children’s faces as they unwrap their gifts is truly priceless. Additionally, I find great fulfillment in sharing the traditions of Hanukkah with others by sending dreidels to my children’s classrooms, allowing them to educate their peers about this beautiful holiday.”

Matt Levin

President and CEO, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

“My favorite holiday event is our Hanukkah celebration hosted by PJ Library in South Palm Beach County [slated for December 13]. It’s a massive party where we have a huge menorah lit by our rabbis, with songs and little ones dancing and seniors holding hands. There’s so much energy, joy, and fun at this event [and it is] one of the best times I have all year.”

Marty Haberer

President and CEO Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center, Boca Raton

“The annual leadership Hanukkah party is a warm and wonderful way to usher in the spirit of the holiday season, and ‘A Very Jewish Concert on Christmas Day,’ performed by Aaron Kula and the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra, is a vibrant and joyful celebration of famous Klezmer, Yiddish, Chassidic, and Israeli songs influenced by American jazz, swing, and blues.”

Joel Yudenfreund

Board Chair, Mandel Jewish Community Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach

“Since my own children were small, they have looked forward to lighting Hanukkah candles and gathering as a community. Each evening when families join at the Mandel JCC for fun activities before lighting candles, we’re bringing the community together, one candle at a time.”