Local Students Invited to Apply for Drone Pilot Program

Palm Beach County students interested in drone technology are invited to apply for a drone pilot program taking place this fall, hosted by the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) and Florida Power & Light Company with support from Xcel’s workforce development program and mentoring network.

Launched earlier this year, the program provides students ages 16 to 25 years with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) flight safety training and certification. Students will take part in eight sessions, honing skills in drone operation while cultivating goal setting, time management, and job skills. Participants will receive individual mentoring and hands-on career development.

The sessions will take place from August 9 to December 20. Every Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., students will head to Urban Youth Impact in West Palm Beach for hands-on training, while also engaging in virtual sessions throughout the week.

The program welcomes 30 students per semester. Applications close on August 8. Apply and learn more about Xcel opportunities at xcelflorida.com.