Love Conquers All at Arts Garage

Arts Garage in Delray Beach will host the world premiere of Boston-born, Miami Beach–based Mo Beasley’s spoken-word theater experience, Ferocious Love: A Black Man’s Journey to Manhood, October 8. Beasley is a Renaissance man in his own right, making prolific marks in performance poetry, activism, public speaking, and arts education. His stage presence is that of a great orator, expertly embodying one of humankind’s purest and oldest art forms: storytelling. The poet’s one-man show is a celebration of love captured in a candid “journey back to what you’ve been running from.” This journey is woven into an evocative, poignant story about coming of age as a Black man in 1980s America, tackling issues of class and familial dysfunction while honoring “the roots that grew [him] up” and the people who impacted and protected him along the way. Tickets are $35.