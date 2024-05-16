“Love The Palm Beaches” Campaign Kicks Off

Summer is on the horizon and Discover The Palm Beaches is celebrating with the return of its popular “Love The Palm Beaches” summer campaign, which invites residents who live, work, and play in the area to become ambassadors for The Palm Beaches. The campaign encourages residents to showcase the area’s enticing attributes on social media and to extend personal invitations to friends and family to travel to the area.

The campaign aims to drive visitation during the summer months and remind residents to enjoy and promote the tourism assets in their own backyards. Every visit to The Palm Beaches supports local restaurants, shops, museums, attractions, and more, which keeps the destination strong as the best place to live, work, and play.

Discover The Palm Beaches will award monthly prizes from May through September to locals participating in the campaign. To be entered to win, residents must follow @PalmBeachesFL, share their favorite photos or videos of Palm Beach County, and use the hashtag #LOVEThePalmBeaches on Instagram and Facebook. Monthly grand prizes include staycation packages, tickets for local attractions, and dining at restaurants. To add a little extra Palm Beaches love to Instagram Stories, searched for themed stickers by searching “The Palm Beaches” or “Love The Palm Beaches” on Instagram.

The “Love The Palm Beaches” resident campaign launched at this year’s SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach, and the campaign continues all summer through September 13.

Residents who would like to participate in the contest without posting on social media can still enter to win the monthly prizes by visiting thepalmbeaches.com/love.