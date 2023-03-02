Lucky Shuck Launches a Late-Night Menu

It’s your lucky day! Jupiter’s Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street has debuted a new late-night menu, available Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to midnight, as well as new dinner dishes. The late-night offerings include special pricing on drinks, such as $6 wines, $5 beers, and 50 percent off well drinks, house margaritas, and Good Time Shirley and Mardi Noir cocktails. Pair your libation with $1 oysters and $5 appetizers such as hush puppies, smoked wings, mini Broadway sliders, and dynamite shrimp. Highlights from the new dinner menu include lobster scampi with charred artichoke hearts, broccoli, spiny lobster, and rigatoni pasta; pesto-marinated chicken paillard with feta, pickled red onions, heirloom tomatoes, and romaine lettuce drizzled with red wine vinaigrette; and a house-smoked pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce, pimento cheese, and grilled sweet onions.