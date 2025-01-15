Lynora’s Opens in Palm City

Building off the success of five locations from Boca to Jupiter, Lynora’s recently opened a location in Palm City. The restaurants’ roots date back to 1976, when Maria Abbenante, having recently immigrated from Ponza, Italy, began selling pizza by the slice in her new hometown of Lake Worth. The family eventually named their restaurants after Maria’s grandmother, Lynora, and have been serving authentic Italian fare ever since. The new Palm City location boasts more than 140 seats and an expansive terrace. It offers the restaurant’s award-winning happy hour (daily from 3 to 6 p.m., or until 7 p.m. at the bar) as well as catering and private dining services.