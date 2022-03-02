Maiden Voyage

We pay homage to the year PBI was born with a modern, edgy take on 1950s fashion

By
-

Alexander McQueen ruffle blazer, pleated trousers; Roger Vivier loafers. Photography by Gabor JurinaAlexander McQueen ruffle blazer. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Ruffle cutout blazer ($5,400), double-pleated trousers ($1,360), Alexander McQueen, Saks Fifth Avenue; Viv’ Go thick-soled loafers with metal buckles ($1,195), Roger Vivier. 

Giambattista Valli ruffle midi dress; Roger Vivier patent leather booties. Photography by Gabor Jurina

 

Ruffle off-the-shoulder midi dress ($2,500), Giambattista Valli, Saks Fifth Avenue; Preppy Viv’ black patent leather Chelsea booties with metal buckles and side stitching ($1,395), Roger Vivier.

Alexander McQueen ruffle jacket, leather midi skirt; Roger Vivier loafers 2. Photography by Gabor Jurina

 

Ruffle cropped jacket ($3,850), leather midi skirt ($4,650), Alexander McQueen, Saks Fifth Avenue; Viv’ Go thick-soled loafers with metal buckles ($1,195), Roger Vivier.

Jenny Packham tulle gown; Roger Vivier loafers. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Crystal-embellished dotted-tulle gown ($4,050), Jenny Packham, Marissa Collections; Viv’ Go thick-soled loafers with metal buckles ($1,195), Roger Vivier.

Badgley Mischka sequin dress. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Gold and silver sequin dress with collar ($650), Badgley Mischka.

Badgley Mischka cocktail dress. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Puff-sleeve belted cocktail dress ($595), Badgley Mischka.

Monique Lhuillier strapless midi dress. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Strapless midi dress with bow ($3,695), Monique Lhuillier, Saks Fifth Avenue. 

Carolina Herrera animal print shirt, palazzo pants; Jimmy Choo loafers with crystals. Photography by Gabor Jurina

Animal print silk shirt ($990), wide-legged palazzo pants ($1,990), Carolina Herrera, Saks Fifth Avenue; Naplack loafers with crystal embellishments ($850), Jimmy Choo.

Badgley Mischka gown; Roger Vivier loafers. Photography by Gabor Jurina

High-low asymmetrical gown with embroidered trim ($650), Badgley Mischka; Viv’ Go thick-soled loafers with metal buckles ($1,195), Roger Vivier. 

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Goodyear Airship Operations, Pompano Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Fernanda Kinder, Next Model Management, Miami

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Ernesto Sempoll

