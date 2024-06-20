Make Music Day Comes to Palm Beach County

Local musicians and venues have come together to bring Make Music Day, a global pop-up music event that allows amateur and professional musicians to bring music to the streets of cities worldwide, to Palm Beach County June 21.

Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is celebrated by millions of people in more than 2,000 cities around the world, including 154 cities in the United States since debuting in New York in 2007.

Make Music Palm Beach County is a result of a coalition between Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and several venues that celebrate music. Music lovers can come perform, participate, or enjoy free performances to be staged all day throughout the county June 21.

Venues for Make Music Palm Beach County include CityPlace, the Clematis Street waterfront, Northwood Art and Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach, and Old School Square in Delray Beach. The day’s events include:

Mass Chorus Sing Along: A mass chorus will perform at 4:15 p.m. at CityPlace and 6:15 p.m. at the Clematis Street waterfront.

A mass chorus will perform at 4:15 p.m. at CityPlace and 6:15 p.m. at the Clematis Street waterfront. Japanese Daiko Drums : A Daiko drum group will perform at CityPlace at 6:15 p.m.

: A Daiko drum group will perform at CityPlace at 6:15 p.m. Participatory Music with Harmonicas, Boomwhackers, and Bucket Drums: Music teachers will lead the public in making music with boomwhackers, bucket drums, and harmonicas at CityPlace, the Clematis Street waterfront, and Delray Beach’s Old School Square.

Music teachers will lead the public in making music with boomwhackers, bucket drums, and harmonicas at CityPlace, the Clematis Street waterfront, and Delray Beach’s Old School Square. Fiesta De Pueblo: Events will be programmed from 3 to 7 p.m. outside the Salento Coffee Shop on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.

Events will be programmed from 3 to 7 p.m. outside the Salento Coffee Shop on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. Rohi’s Readery: This children’s bookstore in CityPlace will host events at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This children’s bookstore in CityPlace will host events at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Northwood Art and Music Warehouse: A full afternoon and evening of performances on its main stage and outdoor performance spaces. Soulmates Records, located in the Warehouse will offer “vinyl record swapping” and the opportunity for the public to play their old vinyl records on turntables.

For more information, visit makemusicday.org/palmbeachcounty/.