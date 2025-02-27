March Happenings at Hilton West Palm Beach

Roll up to the Hilton West Palm Beach any day of the week and you are sure to find an activity (or two) to enjoy. From weekend fitness classes—think: HIIT, yoga, and Barre- and Pilates-inspired sessions—to Lazy Sundays spent by the pool, Moonlight Movies on March 14, and a sound healing class on March 18, a packed lineup awaits.

Changing Frequencies: A Sound Healing Class

Local guru Martha Popova will guide participants through the ancient art of sound healing which helps with relaxation and mindfulness on March 18, from 8 to 9 p.m. The class also includes meditation and reiki techniques to attain a higher state of well-being. Mats are provided. Registration is $10 for the public and free for hotel guests. To register, click here.

Lazy Sundays Bask in the sun, take a dip in the resort-style pool, and enjoy music, dancing, poolside bites, and vacation-inspired sips on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Non-hotel guests may purchase a ResortPass ($25) for day access here. Moonlight Movies Hilton West Palm Beach will also host its free Moonlight Movies on March 14, featuring a screening of The Sandlot. Grab a lounge chair or blanket to best enjoy the movie!

Sculpt & Sweat

Hosted every Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., this low-impact HIIT style class incorporates barre and Pilates style movements while using bodyweight, lightweight, and bands to increase the intensity. All ages and levels are welcome. Mats are provided. Registration is $10 for the public and free for hotel guests.

Yoga with 1 Fitness

Head to the Hilton on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. for breathwork and yoga. 1 Fitness will lead guests through flowing sequences to warm up the body, as well as focus on alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility. All ages and levels are welcome. Mats are provided. Registration is $10 for the public and free for hotel guests.

For a full list of hotel programming, visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com/hotel-activities.