Mark Your Calendars for ManateeFest

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center in Riviera Beach will host its ninth annual ManateeFest February 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy free, family-friendly activities that celebrate Florida’s manatees and local waterways.

During the event, attendees can visit the Conservation Pledge Station and make a pledge to help protect manatees and their habitat. Guests are also welcome to interact with environmental exhibitors, help Mia the Manatee complete her conservation challenge by participating in “Mia’s Conservation Mission,” and listen to educational presentations throughout the day.

Participate in a beach cleanup, solve giant puzzles, shop goods from a variety of small local businesses, and find tranquility at special relaxation spots

For more information about ManateeFest, visit visitmanateelagoon.com/manateefest.