Mark Your Calendars for Smoke & Sunshine

Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach will host its second annual Smoke & Sunshine: A Craft Barbecue Meat Up on January 20, from noon to 3 p.m. In addition the walk-around, indoor/outdoor event, January 20 marks Tropical Smokehouse’s third anniversary.

At Smoke & Sunshine, chef-owner Rick Mace will team up with barbecue legends Andy Munoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Bryan Furman of Bryan Furman BBQ, Charlie McKenna of Lillie’s Q, Hector Garate of Palmira Barbecue, and Kerry Bexley of Snow’s BBQ, to showcase the best of the pit. Local pitmasters will also be on-site to lend their talents to the event.

Surfer Blood will set the stage will live music, and guests will enjoy cocktails while they sample barbecue bites. General admission is $85 and VIP admission, which includes early access, welcome cocktail, and gifts, is $125. Purchase tickets at eattropical.com.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).