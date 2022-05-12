Mauro Colagreco Returns to the Four Seasons

World-renowned chef Mauro Colagreco is returning to Florie’s at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, his only U.S. restaurant, and is celebrating with unique dining experiences. First, on May 18 and 19, Colagreco will introduce diners to “A World of Flavors” as he orchestrates a four-course prix fixe dinner that honors the eatery’s coastal setting. The meal will feature live fire cooking demonstrations as well as wine pairings. The cost is $195 per person and reservations can be made on Open Table. Then, on May 20, return for a “Garden-to-Table Soirée at Swank Farm.” Diners will convene at the Four Seasons for a Champagne toast before departing for Swank Farm in Loxahatchee, where chef Colagreco will prepare a three-course, garden-to-table dinner. The evening will also feature live music and garden-inspired libations. The cost is $295 per person and tickets can be purchased here.