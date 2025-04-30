May Fun at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

Things may be slowing down around town, but art is still front and center at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County in Lake Worth Beach. On May 23, stop by for the opening of “Andrea Sarcos: Remember Me as a Place,” which presents a photographic series of Sarcos’ family’s journey from Ecuador to the United States, and their evolution throughout. Other exhibitions on view this month include “Luciana Boaventura, Fragile Beauty: Steeped in Life,” to May 17; “Biennial 2025,” to June 20; and “Urban Sketchers of Palm Beach County,” to June 27.

May also signals the start of the Cultural Council’s annual MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) initiative, a monthlong showcase of the county’s arts and cultural institutions. More than 20 venues will offer exclusive “buy one, get one” admission deals and discounts on experiences. Plus, enjoy Open Studios at more than 100 artist studios throughout the Palm Beaches May 17-18.