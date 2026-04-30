May Events Arrive at the Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art is welcoming the community for a host of activities this month.

While exploring “Danielle Mckinney: Shelter” and the forthcoming “Cursed Images: Pictures Out of Context” exhibitions, be sure to return for Art After Dark, Creative Connections, and Jazz Brunch.

Art After Dark

Hosted weekly on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Art After Dark guests can enjoy live music, gallery and artist tours, Open Studio art workshops, and more. Tickets are $5-$10.

May 1: Enjoy Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with entertainment by AleMor.

May 8: Young Friends Members of the Norton will host Art on Tap, featuring craft beer tastings from a variety of vendors, light bites, and music from Call Me Kalil .

May 15: Enjoy a Luau in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month .

May 22: Catch La M un , the husband-and-wife duo of s inger Laura Munevar and pianist Juan Tobon, live.

May 29: In collaboration with the Fo Guang Shan Temple, the Norton will celebrate Buddha’s birthday with an evening of reflection and renewal . E ngage in hands-on art making, meditative practices, and participate in meaningful traditions symbolizing purification, compassion, and peace.

Mindful Moments

At noon on May 4, join Jodi Sypher for a mindfulness practice using a work of art as the object of attention. Space is limited and online registration required. Mindful Moments is included with paid museum admission.

Jazz Brunch

On May 10, head to The Restaurant at the Norton for Jazz Brunch, serving up classic fare with a complimentary Bloody Mary or a glass of champagne with a side of music by the Adam Douglass Trio.

Creative Connections: Art for Well-Being

This special event will be hosted for individuals living with dementia and their care partners May 22. Guests will explore the galleries together, enjoy guided conversation, and create art inspired by what tget see. Share creativity, connection, and meaningful moments in a welcoming, supportive space. Creative Connections: Art for Well-Being is included with paid museum admission.

For more information and to register for the events, visit norton.org.