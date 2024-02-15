Meet Mac Stone at Lighthouse ArtCenter

Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta will host a special event featuring award-winning conservation photographer and National Geographic explorer Mac Stone February 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

During the event, Stone will lead a tour delving into the details of his powerful photographs of the Everglades featured in the “Wild Hearts” exhibition.

Stone grew up in Gainesville, exploring the swamps, prairies, and springs of northern Central Florida. He specializes in documenting America’s swamps and wetlands, as well as explaining the complex relationships between mankind and the natural world. His images have appeared in publications including National Geographic Traveler, BBC Wildlife Magazine, Nature’s Best Photography, Outdoor Photographer, Audubon Magazine, and National Parks Magazine.

Notably, his TED Talk on the Everglades has amassed more than 1 million views. After spending five years living and working in the Everglades watershed, he released a book, Everglades: America’s Wetland, which takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through the Everglades, spanning from Lake Okeechobee to Florida Bay. Attendees may purchase the book for $45, which Stone can sign during the event.

In addition to Stone’s photography, “Wild Hearts” features works by world-renowned artists Helmut Koller, Ellen Jewett, and fellow fine art conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. The exhibit runs through February 24.

Admission for the February 16 event is $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made at lighthousearts.org/wild-hearts/. Light bites and refreshments are included.