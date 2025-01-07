Meet the 2025 Ford Warriors in Pink

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will host the annual More Than Pink Walk in downtown West Palm Beach on January 25. During the annual event, the organization will honor the 2025 Ford Warriors in Pink.

The Susan G. Komen 2025 Warriors in Pink are: Kristen A. Dugan of North Palm Beach; Erin M. Correa of Riviera Beach; Allison Jones of Palm City; Lucille Ciaccia of Boca Raton; Nicholle Chadwick of Boca Raton; Stephanie R. Baker, RN, MSN, of Boynton Beach; Shae Henderson of Broward; Elizabeth Hamma of Jupiter; and Julie Culpepper of Ft. Lauderdale.

The More Than Pink Walk is free and open to the public. Register in advance at komen.org/wpbwalk. Participants are encouraged to fundraise.