Meet the Local Behind The Wholesome Yum

In 2010, when Boca Raton resident Maya Krampf began experimenting with healthy recipes to address her own poor eating habits and addiction to sugar, she had no idea that publishing them online would lead to a fulfilling career. In 2015, she launched her website, Wholesome Yum, sharing low-carb, sugar-free recipes. Since then, she’s released cookbooks—including The Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook—and introduced a line of zero-sugar products sweetened with Besti, a natural sweetener derived from monk fruit. Krampf sat down with PBI to share her secrets to smart eating and more.

PBI: How do you prioritize health within your recipes?

Krampf: I walk a fine line because I’m not a doctor and I can’t cater to specific medical conditions. Whole foods is really my mantra, along with not eating sugar, which is broad enough to benefit most people. Sugar is the root of so many health conditions. … The product line that we developed tastes sweet without spiking insulin levels like sugar does [and] without the unpleasant aftertaste.

What are the best sugar substitutes, especially for kids?

Fresh pineapple, mango, or frozen blueberries. I also use my Besti zero-sugar line of natural sweeteners for homemade desserts. But I don’t make a slice of birthday cake or an ice cream at a carnival “off-limits.”

Any tips for healthier snacking?

Veggies and homemade ranch dip make great snacks. Proteins, like hard-boiled eggs or roasted chickpeas, are ideal and keep you full for longer. Chocolate hummus is also surprisingly satisfying, as is 70 percent dark chocolate, which is low in sugar.

What are some of your favorite secret ways to utilize veggies?

I use vegetables in dishes like cauliflower casserole for the comfort food vibe of loaded potatoes. [Also,] zucchini for Parmesan zucchini fries or air-fried zucchini chips.

How do you navigate eating out?

Pick a protein and a vegetable for each meal: a taco [with] a Cobb salad, a bun-less burger with a lettuce wrap, pan-seared chicken breast with a side of vegetables. If you can’t resist dessert, get frozen yogurt or vanilla ice cream, which have fewer processed ingredients than most desserts.

Krampf’s Top 5 Cooking Tips