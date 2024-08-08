Michael Aram Hosts First Florida Sample Sale

Award-winning artist, painter, sculptor, and art historian Michael Aram is hosting his first Florida warehouse sample sale, now through August 18.

Each spring, Aram holds warehouse sample sales in New Jersey. After four years, Florida clients will have the opportunity to shop a sample sale in their own backyards. The sample sale is taking place at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The sale includes discontinued, unboxed, or previously returned pieces from Aram’s collections. The items in the sale are warehouse samples and will be discounted up to 80 percent. Reservations are encouraged and will guarantee shopping spots. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability. Reservations and event admission allows for one guest. Children are welcome, but strollers are not allowed inside the warehouse. Once inside, customers will have 45 minutes to shop the sale. Public parking in the vicinity is available.

For more information and to book a time, visit us.michaelaram.com.