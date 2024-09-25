Mind-Bending Music at the Kravis Center

The Avatar: The Last Airbender resurgence will continue during a live orchestral performance at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach October 4. Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert is a stunning showcase of the animated show’s score, sound effects, and dialogue, timed with a simultaneous screening of scenes.

Led by associate conductor Heidi Joosten, the orchestra will evoke the show’s blend of Eastern and Western traditions by enhancing strings and other instruments with taiko drums and the erhu, a Chinese bowed instrument that dates to the Tang dynasty.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit kravis.org.