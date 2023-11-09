Mind, Music and Movement Foundation Hosts Lunch Series

The Mind, Music and Movement Foundation for Neurological Disorders’ Lunch & Learn Fall Series is underway, with the next iteration taking place November 15. The series aims to provide valuable education to the community on topics related to senior lifestyle, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

On November 15, Dr. Arif Dalvi, director of the Comprehensive Movement Disorders Program at Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute, will present “Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) or Focused Ultrasound? What will work best and when?” at Tropical Sands Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Guests will gain comprehensive insights into the intricacies of both DBS and focused ultrasound surgeries, including a thorough understanding of the benefits and potential risks inherent to each method. The session will encourage attendees to assess outcomes based on the latest clinical research, fostering a well-informed perspective on the optimal approach to address neurological disorders. The November Lunch & Learn is free, or $20 with lunch.

The series continues on December 14 at the Frenchman’s Reserve in Palm Beach Gardens. Anne B. Sternlicht, managing director of JP Morgan Private Bank, will guide participants through a thought-provoking discussion, “The Well-Prepared Spouse.” This educational session will explore the fundamentals of financial, investment, and trust planning, offering essential insights into the intricacies of preparing for the unexpected. This session will equip participants with valuable knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions about the well-being and security of their loved ones. Tickets to the December Lunch & Learn include one lunch meal and are $50 per person.

The Lunch & Learn events are open to the public and reservations are required. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit m3f.org/events, call (561) 510-8611, or email info@m3f.org.