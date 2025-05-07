“Mission Aerospace” Takes Visitors Up and Away

Houston, we have a new exhibit! Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach invites guests of all ages to shoot for the stars in “Mission Aerospace,” a kid-friendly exhibition of aviation and aerospace history, on display May 9 to September 28. Visitors can try interactive activities that revolve around aerospace navigation, such as plotting courses and reading topographic maps. Young astronauts in the making will also get acquainted with cutting-edge tech, like rockets and satellites.