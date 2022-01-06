MNM Theatre Company Debuts New Play

Devin Tupler, the Director of Education and Outreach for MNM Theatre Company, will helm the world premiere of Treasure Island by playwright Luis Roberto Herrera. The production will run January 10-13 at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Herrera’s version of the beloved Robert Louis Stevenson classic is a swashbuckling, heart-stopping pirate adventure suitable for the entire family.

“The play is a fun 90-minute rollicking good time,” Tupler says. “The playwright managed to roll a stunt show, a comedy, and a heartfelt look into what makes people truly “good” all into an hour and a half—plus he found time for music!”

Herrera is a New York City-based playwright with a bachelor’s degree in acting from the University of Florida. He is currently completing his M.F.A. in playwriting at The New School. He was a resident playwright in the Greenhouse Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm and has had work produced at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and the New York Summer Theatre Festival. His full-length plays include Pale Blue Dot, Bang Bang, Poolside Glow, and Grandma’s Armchair. Poolside Glow was chosen for the New Year New Works reading series at Fantasy Theatre Factory in January 2019 and was part of the Greenhouse Development Residency 2019 program at FIU. Herrera was part of the 2019 Athena Writes fellowship at Athena Theatre Company and had a reading of Grandma’s Armchair through Zoetic Stage.

Director Tupler has assembled a multi-talented cast, with several members taking on multiple roles in the production. James Skiba will star as Billy Bones/Long John Silver; Eliot Mahon as Jim Hawkins, Sara Grant as Jim’s Mother/Tom/Ben Gun; Manuel Zaldivar as Black Dog/Israel Hands; Christian Cooper as Dr. Livesey; Doriyan Caty as Squire Trewlaney; Om Jaye as Captain Smollet; Franz Joseph as Joeb; and Blaine Deberry as Gray.

Martyna Reczka is the production’s stage manager, Andre Lancaster is the technical director, and Sonia Buchanan is handling the lights.

All performances begin at 6 pm. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and children younger than 10, and $15 for groups of 6 people or more, and can be purchased online or by phone at (561) 272-1281.

Masks covering the nose, mouth, and chin must be worn in order to attend.