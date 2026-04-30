Moody Tongue Sushi Honors Spring with New Menus

Swanky sushi date nights are on the horizon. Michelin-selected Moody Tongue Sushi at Hilton West Palm Beach unveiled new spring 8- and 13-course omakase menus, complemented by optional curated beer pairings, to savor.

Executive Chef Hiromi Iwakiri and brewmaster Jared Rouben highlight seasonal ingredients like white asparagus, charred corn, and shishito peppers alongside sweet shrimp, king crab, and bluefin tuna, plus A5 Miyazaki wagyu. The beer pairings add another layer, with selections designed to complement each course, including brews made with Japanese citrus like yuzu and sudachi.

The 8-course menu is at $95 per person, with an optional beer pairing for $45. The 13-course menu is $185 per person, with an optional beer pairing for $75.

For more information, visit moodytongue.com/location/moody–tongue-sushi-west-palm-beach.