Mother’s Day Fun at Manatee Lagoon

Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach will invite families to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 12, during the FPL Eco-Discovery Center’s afternoon of free family-friendly fun.

On the second Sunday of every month, Manatee Lagoon offers Lectures at the Lagoon, which feature insightful information from a range of environmental experts. On May 12, enjoy “Mothers of the Lake Worth Lagoon: Professional Panel Featuring Mini Talks About Octopus, Bird and Manatee Moms.”

A panel of expert speakers will discuss the remarkable bonds between the moms and babies of species found in the Lake Worth Lagoon ecosystem. The lecture begins at 2 p.m. Registration for the lecture is encouraged since it is indoors. Click here to register.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, such as flower bouquet-making and exploring the wonders of the Lake Worth Lagoon through engaging educational lectures and exhibits.

This event is free and open to the public. The first 75 people will receive a voucher for a beverage of their choice.

For more information about the Lectures at the Lagoon series and this Mother’s Day event, check out visitmanateelagoon.com.