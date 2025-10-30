Mounts Botanical Garden Hosts Fall Plant Sale & Festival

Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach will host its 2025 Fall Plant Sale & Festival on November 1-2.

Green thumbs, from avid gardeners to the plant curious, are invited to shop rare and exotic orchids, plants, trees, herbs, ornamentals, succulents, cactus, bonsai, butterfly/native plants, shrubs, and fruit trees, as well as garden accessories, baskets, fine crafts, and more.

As they meet sought-after plant growers and artisan vendors, guests will also enjoy a lineup of activities, including:

Saturday, November 1

Live music by pianist Barbara Gomulka from 8 to 11 a.m.

A “Butterflies in Our Garden” lecture with Teri Jabour, UF/IFAS Palm Beach County Master Gardener and president of the Atala Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association, at 11 a.m.

Live music by Marijah and the Reggae All-Stars from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, November 2

Live music by Ashleigh and Connor from 9 a.m. to noon

Live music by Marijah and the Reggae All-Stars from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

A “Gardening for Native Bees” lecture with ChrisAnne Rivers, UF/IFAS Palm Beach County Florida Master Gardener volunteer, at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Fall Plant Sale & Festival are $20 for adults; $18 for seniors 65+, college students, and military personnel with ID; $13 for children ages 6 to 17; and free for members and children younger than 6.

To purchase a Mounts membership or tickets to the Fall Plant Sale & Festival, visit mounts.org.