National Cheeseburger Day

As if we really need an excuse to indulge in a cheeseburger, this sinfully delicious sandwich (controversial opinion?) has its own national holiday on September 18. Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen in West Palm Beach is marking the occasion by adding a Wagyu burger to its menu. Featuring premium meat sourced from Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee, the burger also boasts apple-glaze pork belly, goat cheese, caramelized onions, and arugula. Down in Boca Raton, Louie Bossi’s is offering a one-day-only special on its 10-ounce cheeseburger for $14, served with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, onions, and fries.