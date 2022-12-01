New Dishes at the Norton

There’s always something new to see at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. And, thanks to a menu revamp at The Restaurant at the Norton, there’s something new to taste, too. The restaurant recently launched a fall menu in conjunction with its fresh exhibitions: “A Personal View on High Fashion and Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now,” on view through February 12, and “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature,” on view through January 15.

New menu highlights include starters such as tomato soup, butternut and apple bisque, a kale and grain harvest bowl, and charred broccolini Caesar salad. Entrée additions range from chicken Francese to herb-crusted salmon to a seasonal quiche with ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and Mornay sauce. There’s also a new Norton burger, shrimp tacos, sweet potato wedges, and “pile-high” fries, among other options. Exclusive to the dinner menu is beef carpaccio and a short rib lasagna.

The Restaurant at the Norton is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it remains open for dinner on Fridays during Art After Dark. Museum admission is not required to dine at the restaurant.