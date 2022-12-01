New Dishes at the Norton

The Restaurant at the Norton unveils a new menu themed to the museum’s fresh exhibitions

Kale and grain harvest bowl at The Restaurant at the Norton Museum of Art
There’s always something new to see at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. And, thanks to a menu revamp at The Restaurant at the Norton, there’s something new to taste, too. The restaurant recently launched a fall menu in conjunction with its fresh exhibitions: “A Personal View on High Fashion and Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now,” on view through February 12, and “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature,” on view through January 15.

New menu highlights include starters such as tomato soup, butternut and apple bisque, a kale and grain harvest bowl, and charred broccolini Caesar salad. Entrée additions range from chicken Francese to herb-crusted salmon to a seasonal quiche with ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and Mornay sauce. There’s also a new Norton burger, shrimp tacos, sweet potato wedges, and “pile-high” fries, among other options. Exclusive to the dinner menu is beef carpaccio and a short rib lasagna.

The Restaurant at the Norton is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it remains open for dinner on Fridays during Art After Dark. Museum admission is not required to dine at the restaurant.

