Nominations Open for the Hero Dog Awards

American Humane Society is welcoming nominations for the 16th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards now through June 30. This nationwide search celebrates the most courageous and inspiring dogs from across the country.

Past honorees have been ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things, including serving on the frontlines as working and military dogs, assisting their human companions, and making a lasting impact on their communities.

The Hero Dog Awards honor exceptional dogs from around the country. Following a public voting period, finalists will be recognized during an awards celebration honoring their remarkable contributions and stories.

The five award categories include:

Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs

Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs

Therapy Dogs

Military Dogs ( Sponsored by Nubz )

Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs ( Sponsored by Trupanion )

People across the country can nominate their heroic furry friends at americanhumane.org/herodogawards. Nominations will be accepted through June 30 at 5 p.m.