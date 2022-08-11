Nonprofits First Seeks Local Nominations

Nonprofits First is accepting nominations for local nonprofit organizations, professionals, and volunteers in the Palm Beach County nonprofit sector through August 22, at 5 p.m. The nominees will have the chance to be honored at the organization’s Sixth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards on October 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nominations will be accepted in the following categories: Nonprofit of the Year (small, medium, and large); Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year; Nonprofit MVP, Nonprofit Professional of the Year; Nonprofit Executive of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; Community Collaborators Award; and Innovation Award. There will also be two “Live” awards for attendees to vote for the evening evening: “People’s Choice” and “Best Hat.” Nominations are welcome here.

The Sixth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards will be held in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, featuring a premium open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $125 ($150 after September 10) and are available here. Tables of ten guests are $1,500.