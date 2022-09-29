Norton Museum of Art Honors Hispanic Heritage

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will set the scene for a celebration of the traditions and diverse cultures from and across South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean at Nuestra Cultura Community Day on October 1, from 12 to 5 p.m.

The free event features Latin music, dance, artists, and local South Florida organizations. Highlights will include sunny bilingual Vinyasa yoga, a performance of traditional Aztec dance, an outdoor marketplace with Hispanic vendors, spoken word poetry, a mini piñata-making activity, and Spanish-language tours.

The kickoff for Nuestra Cultura begins September 30, at Art After Dark. The evening will feature a concert by Cuban music group Cortadito, an open studio inspired by Venezuelan artist Arturo Herrera, and Collection Highlights tours in English and Spanish. Art After Dark admission is $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for students, and is free for members.

The rain date is Saturday, October 8. For the complete schedule of events, click here.