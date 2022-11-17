Norton Museum of Art’s Concert Series Returns

The Norton Museum of Art will celebrate the start of its 2022-2023 concert series, bringing an array of musical styles—from jazz to classical and from the Chinese pipa—to West Palm Beach. The series kicks off November 20 with A Brief History of Jazz Piano with Bill Mays.

All concerts begin at 3 p.m. in the Stiller Family Foundation Auditorium, unless noted. Tickets for all performances are $10 for member and $15 for non-members, plus general admission. Tickets are available online before the day of the concert. Walk-ins are welcome if tickets are available on the day of the concert. To purchase tickets for Jewish Voices II, click here and look for “Special Events.”

The full concert series schedule includes:

A Brief History of Jazz Piano with Bill Mays

Bill Mays performs pieces by jazz pianists and composers who contributed to the development of jazz piano from 1900 to the present. The November 20 concert presents a cross-section of ragtime, stride, swing, bebop, and modern jazz by artists like Jelly Roll Morton, Duke Ellington, Mary Lou Williams, Marian McPartland, Thelonious Monk, Chick Corea, and more.

Sounds that Inspired Them: American Modern Artists and Music

This multi-media program includes art, video and audio clips, live piano performance, and narration created and performed by concert pianist Leslie Amper. The January 8 program features music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert, George Gershwin, Amy Beach, Mario Davidovsky, and Enriqyue Granados, and ties into related to works by twentieth-century American artists in the museum’s American Art Collection, and the special exhibition “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature.”

Min Xiao-Fen and Rez Abbasi

Few artists have done more to honor and reinvent the 2000-year history of the pipa than soloist, vocalist, and composer Min Xiao-Fen. Classically trained in her native China, Xiao-Fen was an in-demand interpreter of traditional music before relocating to the United States and forging a path alongside leading lights in modern jazz, free improvisation, and contemporary classical music.

On Friday evening, January 20, Min Xiao-Fen is joined by guitarist Rez Abbasi for a concert at Art After Dark. On January 21, she performs traditional music for pipa at the museum’s annual Lunar New Year celebration. Admission to this concert is free.

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica

Percussionist Brian O’Neill leads a team of five musical creators who deftly collaborate on instruments foreign and domestic to form modernist delicacies for curious listeners April 16. From the high arts of jazz and chamber music to adaptations of mid-century exotica and Pop Art, the quintet renders O’Neill’s original compositions and curious arrangements of George Gershwin, Dmitri Shostakovich, and John Adams into cinematic, layered music.

The Baroque Masters

Violinists Andrew Sords and Mari Sato, accompanied by Eriko Izumida on piano, perform a virtuoso concert featuring Baroque masterpieces for the violin May 7. In addition to Bach’s Double Concerto and “Partita No. 3 in E major,” the concert will feature works by three Italian masters: Arcangelo Corelli’s “La Folia,” Giuseppe Tartini’s “Devil’s Trill,” and Tomaso Antonio Vitali’s “Chaconne.”

Gallery talks on Baroque artworks will precede this concert, featuring Jacques Vrel’s Interior with a Sick Woman by a Fireplace, on view from the Leiden Collection.

Jewish Voices II

Drawing inspiration from his own grandfather’s survival of Auschwitz-Birkenau, acclaimed violinist Arnaud Sussmann and pianist Michael Brown return March 20 at 7 p.m. with the second installment of their program featuring music by Jewish composers whose lives and music were cut short or impacted by the Holocaust.

To purchase tickets for this concert, click here.