Ocean Film Screenings Await in Fort Pierce

Settle in for an afternoon of film screenings at the 2026 International Ocean Film Festival: Florida Tour June 6

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Photo courtesy of Florida Atlantic University
Photo courtesy of Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce will host the 2026 International Ocean Film Festival: Florida Tour June 6.

This fourth annual festival brings ocean enthusiasts, filmmakers, scientists, and families together for an afternoon of screenings. Expect a curated lineup of independent ocean films from around the world, including:

  • The Race to 30×30 with Sylvia Earle by Andy Mann
  • Changing Seas: Whales in a Plastic Ocean by Alexa Elliott
  • Coral in Focus by Quentin van den Bossche
  • Monterey Bay White Sharks by Kip Evans and Dr. Barbara Block
  • Stone Biters: Saving the Arctic Sea Forests by Ismaele Tortella
  • The Human Side of Plastic: Abby Barrows by Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, and Rush Sturges
  • Replanting a Garden by Anthony W. Wallace
  • Juan Fernández UNOC Announcement by Andy Mann
  • The Bottom Line by Ben Mallaby
  • Life on the Edges – Stores from the Frontlines of Climate Resilience by Andi R. Cross and Adam Moore

During intermissions, meet students and experts; check out the Exhibitors Showcase of research and education initiatives; see the marine mammal ambulance; enjoy interactive experiences and live demonstrations; and snack on popcorn and refreshments.

The film festival supports student success at FAU Harbor Branch, helping prepare the next generation of marine scientists, engineers, and ocean advocates.

Tickets are $40. For more information and to purchase, visit fau.edu/hboi/filmfest.

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