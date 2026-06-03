Ocean Film Screenings Await in Fort Pierce

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce will host the 2026 International Ocean Film Festival: Florida Tour June 6.

This fourth annual festival brings ocean enthusiasts, filmmakers, scientists, and families together for an afternoon of screenings. Expect a curated lineup of independent ocean films from around the world, including:

The Race to 30×30 with Sylvia Earle by Andy Mann

Changing Seas: Whales in a Plastic Ocean by Alexa Elliott

Coral in Focus by Quentin van den Bossche

Monterey Bay White Sharks by Kip Evans and Dr. Barbara Block

Stone Biters: Saving the Arctic Sea Forests by Ismaele Tortella

The Human Side of Plastic: Abby Barrows by Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, and Rush Sturges

Replanting a Garden by Anthony W. Wallace

Juan Fernández UNOC Announcement by Andy Mann

The Bottom Line by Ben Mallaby

Life on the Edges – Stores from the Frontlines of Climate Resilience by Andi R. Cross and Adam Moore

During intermissions, meet students and experts; check out the Exhibitors Showcase of research and education initiatives; see the marine mammal ambulance; enjoy interactive experiences and live demonstrations; and snack on popcorn and refreshments.

The film festival supports student success at FAU Harbor Branch, helping prepare the next generation of marine scientists, engineers, and ocean advocates.

Tickets are $40. For more information and to purchase, visit fau.edu/hboi/filmfest.