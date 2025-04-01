Oceano Debuts in West Palm Beach

There was a lot to love about the original Oceano. Chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman debuted their seasonal scratch kitchen off Lantana’s Ocean Avenue in 2017—and gained a loyal following in short order. Housed in a former pizzeria, the intimate eatery featured a single wood-fire oven, two induction burners, and seating for just 40 (mostly outdoors). It took no reservations and was cash only. And yet, Oceano thrived, transforming from an in-the-know local gem into a nationally recognized restaurant. In 2023, the Bearmans jointly earned a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination for Best Chef: South.

When faced with the need to relocate that same year, they knew they needed a larger space, but they wanted to maintain the homey feel that helped to make their first venture so successful.

“We were looking for an area that still had a neighborhood feel to it,” says Cindy, who leads Oceano’s dessert program.

“You have this clientele who loves who you are and what you do,” continues Jeremy, who helms the savory side. “The challenge here was to bring that to a bigger space—more people, more staff—and do it well.”

Their search led them to Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, where they took over a former upscale co-working space. They opened in the new location for several months before temporarily closing for a large-scale renovation.

Given their shared background in New York City, the Bearmans envisioned a restaurant more evocative of Brooklyn than Miami. They partnered with Sarah Carpenter & Studio to create a refined yet intimate setting, preserving the warmth of their first location while elevating the overall experience. Guests can now choose from multiple seating areas: a kitchen counter, a bar, a design-forward dining room, or a back patio that nods to the original Oceano—yellow awning and all.

While much has changed (yes, they now accept reservations and credit cards), the heart of Oceano remains the same: the food. The menu is larger but still rooted in seasonality, precision, and creativity. Unlike their original location, where physical constraints necessitated daily menu changes, the Bearmans now update offerings sporadically, allowing for both seasonality and artistic spontaneity.

“We come from the same school of cooking, which is based around seasonality and good product,” says Jeremy. “A lot of this is very organic still, because to me that’s what makes it really interesting in terms of creativity. You can sit down and write something out and you’ll almost never get to something as creative as when you just create based on necessity.” (oceanolwb.com)