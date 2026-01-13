Oceanwalk Elevates the Shoreline

The Benny’s on the Beach family grew in November with the debut of Oceanwalk by Benny’s on the Beach. From the coastal-chic design reminiscent of a sleek Palm Beach estate to a culinary program that celebrates the gems of the Florida coast, every aspect of the Oceanwalk experience both complements its seaside setting and feels elevated in a big-city way.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Oceanwalk offers a short but well-curated menu centered on fresh grilled seafood, prime steaks, pastas, and a raw bar. Highlights from the raw bar range from a refreshing scallop aguachile to oysters sourced from Treasure Coast Shellfish in Sebastian, topped with a cucumber mignonette, and served with a small squirt bottle of house-made hot sauce. Two twists on sushi favorites stand out among the starters: the amberjack crispy rice with just the right amount of spice, and the vegan handroll with ahi watermelon that is nearly indistinguishable from tuna.

Healthy fare is a throughline across the menu. For dinner, the miso cod entrée is a gluten-free option served with basmati rice, baby bok choy, and meaty sautéed mushrooms. For something a bit more robust, opt for the whole snapper with all the taco fixings or the piri piri chicken with divine schmaltz potatoes. Handhelds include a Maine lobster roll with Old Bay chips as well as a high-end French dip.

The signature cocktails and desserts are worthy diversions from the main attractions. Start your meal with the Pineapple Mai Tai (served in a pineapple cup) or the light but punchy White Grape Mojito, and end with the vegan coconut soft serve or Benny’s key lime pie—because some classics simply cannot be improved upon.