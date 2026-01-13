Oceanwalk Elevates the Shoreline

The Benny’s on the Beach family grew in November with the debut of Oceanwalk by Benny’s on the Beach. From the coastal-chic design reminiscent of a sleek Palm Beach estate to a culinary program that celebrates the gems of the Florida coast, every aspect of the Oceanwalk experience both complements its seaside setting and feels elevated in a big-city way.
Open daily for lunch and dinner, Oceanwalk offers a short but well-curated menu centered on fresh grilled seafood, prime steaks, pastas, and a raw bar. Highlights from the raw bar range from a refreshing scallop aguachile to oysters sourced from Treasure Coast Shellfish in Sebastian, topped with a cucumber mignonette, and served with a small squirt bottle of house-made hot sauce. Two twists on sushi favorites stand out among the starters: the amberjack crispy rice with just the right amount of spice, and the vegan handroll with ahi watermelon that is nearly indistinguishable from tuna.
Healthy fare is a throughline across the menu. For dinner, the miso cod entrée is a gluten-free option served with basmati rice, baby bok choy, and meaty sautéed mushrooms. For something a bit more robust, opt for the whole snapper with all the taco fixings or the piri piri chicken with divine schmaltz potatoes. Handhelds include a Maine lobster roll with Old Bay chips as well as a high-end French dip.
The signature cocktails and desserts are worthy diversions from the main attractions. Start your meal with the Pineapple Mai Tai (served in a pineapple cup) or the light but punchy White Grape Mojito, and end with the vegan coconut soft serve or Benny’s key lime pie—because some classics simply cannot be improved upon.
Facebook Comments