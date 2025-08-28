Paddle Out for a Cause with Stoked on Life

Stoked on Life and Forever Frosty will host the Suicide Awareness Paddle Out, a community event that raises awareness and provides resources for mental health support, at Carlin Park’s Beach Access #60 in Jupiter September 10.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the community will come together to address suicide prevention and promote mental wellness. The event’s schedule offers both educational and supportive elements, including:

5 to 5:15 p.m.: Welcome

Welcome 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.: A behavioral health session and psychoeducation led by Sarah Menniti and Damiann Bilotta.

A behavioral health session and psychoeducation led by Sarah Menniti and Damiann Bilotta. 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.: Water safety briefing and symbolic paddle out with David Fielding.

Water safety briefing and symbolic paddle out with David Fielding. 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.: A sound bath experience led by Bilotta.

A sound bath experience led by Bilotta. 6:30 to 7 p.m.: Community gathering with light bites, alongside an optional suicide awareness training session.

Stoked on Life’s event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. For more information, visit stokedonlifepb.com.