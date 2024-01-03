Pairings at Drift in Delray Beach

Tucked inside the Opal Grand Resort & Spa in Delray Beach, Drift restaurant specializes in fresh seafood and high-end cuisine with a coastal sensibility. Its Seaworth Spirit Room boasts an intriguing menu of handcrafted cocktails developed with Drift’s cuisine in mind. Here, Opal marketing manager Christine Metzger offers up a few pairing suggestions to enjoy during your next visit.

The Dish: Ora King salmon a la plancha

The Drink: Cucumber and Mint CBD Spritz with Effen Cucumber Vodka, cucumber, mint, agave, and lime, finished with Quatreau Cucumber and Mint CBD-infused Sparkling Water

Behind the Pairing: “The rich, buttery texture of the Ora King salmon is complemented by the freshness of the Cucumber and Mint CBD Spritz,” says Metzger.

The Dish: Oven-baked oysters with creamy spinach, crushed red pepper, prosciutto, and a garlic-herb crust

The Drink: 21 Seeds Paloma with 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila, fresh-pressed lime juice, and agave, finished with Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Soda

Behind the Pairing: “The briny, slightly sweet flavor of the oysters is a perfect match for the tangy, citrusy notes of a Paloma. The citrusy grapefruit soda complements the oysters’ natural oceanic flavor.”

The Dish: Beef tenderloin with a goat cheese and basil crust, red onion agrodolce, Parmesan whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, and 25-year balsamico

The Drink: Cask-aged Woodford Reserve Manhattan

Behind the Pairing: “The rich, savory beef perfectly balances the sweet, spicy, bold, and aromatic herbal notes in this classic Manhattan. The cocktail’s sweetness from the vermouth and the slight bitterness from the bitters help cut through the richness of the meat.”