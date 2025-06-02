Palm Beach County Restaurants Receive Michelin Nods

Michelin One Star: Konro , West Palm Beach

Chef Jacob Bickelhaupt and his sommelier wife, Nadia, opened this chef’s table–meets–omakase experience in late 2023, serving exciting contemporary cuisine that is at once artistic, playful, and packed with flavor. The Michelin Inspector called out Bickelhaupt’s signature dish of foie gras mousse in a chicken-skin cone as a highlight, as well as his “golden egg” with barley risotto, enoki mushrooms, caramelized crispy fried onions, and black truffle shavings.



Michelin Bib Gourmand: , West Palm Beach Aioli , West Palm Beach

Everyone’s favorite mom-and-pop bakery/café is getting the recognition it deserves. Chef Michael Hackman and his wife, Melanie, have made Aioli part of the very fabric of West Palm’s South End neighborhood, earning a devoted local following for their innovative baked goods, damn-good daily specials, and warm hospitality.

Michelin Bib Gourmand: , West Palm Beach Palm Beach Meats , West Palm Beach

Founded by Eric and Meghan San Pedro, this high-end butcher shop specializes in premier Japanese, Australian, and American Wagyu. In addition to hosting special tasting events and chef’s dinners, Palm Beach Meats also boasts a Wagyu-centric menu dotted with elevated comfort food. Think: Wagyu Philly cheesesteaks, empanadas, and Filipino lumpias.

Michelin Recommended

While these local restaurants did not earn stars or a Bib Gourmand this year, Michelin has identified them as standout establishments:

• Buccan, Palm Beach

• The Butcher’s Club, Palm Beach Gardens

• Coolinary and the Parched Pig, Palm Beach Gardens

• Moody Tongue Sushi, West Palm Beach

• Nicholson Muir Distinguished Meats, Boynton Beach

• Stage Kitchen & Bar, Palm Beach Gardens

What the Designations Mean

Star: Recognizes restaurants serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed, and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

Bib Gourmand: Awarded to establishments offering good quality food for a good value; regarded as personal favorites among the Michelin Inspectors when they are dining on their own.