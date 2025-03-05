Palm Beach County’s Supreme Salads

Superfood Salad

Christopher’s Kitchen, Palm Beach Gardens

When I need my greens in something other than smoothie form, the superfood salad at Christopher’s Kitchen—a spot offering organic, plant-based, and mostly raw food—is my go-to. The medley of mixed greens and arugula is topped with alfalfa and sunflower sprouts, spicy radish slices, creamy avocado, seaweed, and a sprinkle of hemp seeds. Tossed lightly in a tangy house vinaigrette, it’s nutrient-dense without weighing me down. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, contributing editor

Lobster Salad

Al Fresco, Palm Beach

Call me a creature of habit: every time I dine at Al Fresco, I order the lobster salad. They definitely nailed the assignment with this one. You can take or leave the salad part; it’s all about the mounds of lightly dressed, super-fresh lobster chunks. As a bonus, you get dramatic views from Al Fresco’s second-floor perch overlooking the ocean and the Palm Beach Par 3. Day or evening, it’s the perfect order at one of Palm Beach’s hidden gems. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editor in chief

Tuscan Kale Salad

City Cellar, West Palm Beach

I’ve been a devotee of City Cellar’s salads for more than a decade—and have attempted to re-create many of them at home. The Tuscan kale salad is simple in concept but multifaceted in flavor. A bed of dark leafy greens provides a slightly bitter backbone to a sweet symphony of cranberries and hazelnuts, while the salty aged cheddar and Meyer lemon vinaigrette contribute just the right amount of kick. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Grilled Avocado Salad

Avocado Grill, West Palm Beach

Avocado Grill knows how to give its namesake the star treatment. Case in point: the grilled avocado salad, made with “off the cob” Mexican street corn salsa, peppery arugula, cooling queso fresco, micro cilantro, and a zesty chipotle vinaigrette. Warming and satisfying on its own, this substantial salad pairs deliciously with sliced hanger steak or blackened shrimp for a little extra heft. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Insalata Cesare alla Romana

Bice Ristorante, Palm Beach

Bice’s authentic presentation of the classic Caesar includes romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing (secret ingredient: premium black anchovies from Neptune Fish Market in Lake Worth Beach), and fresh croutons made with EVOO and Italian rosemary, all finished with imported Parmigiano-Reggiano. For me, this is the “little black dress” of salads—it’s always in style and pairs beautifully with menu favorites from tuna tartare to pastas. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, managing editor