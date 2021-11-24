Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade to Set Sail

The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County’s Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade will hit the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday, December 4, from 6-8 p.m. The free family-friendly event will feature a traveling fireworks display and a processional of holiday-themed boats. Beginning in North Palm Beach, boats of all sizes will be decked out with millions of twinkling holiday lights on their way up to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

The parade can be viewed in person along the parade route or live via the WPBF Facebook page, the WPBF mobile app, or the WPBF website. A variety of public waterfront locations are available for viewing, including: all public parks along the parade route, North Palm Beach Country Club, Waterway Cafe, U-Tiki, Jetty’s, Harbourside Place, Charlie and Joe’s at Love Street, and the Square Grouper Tiki Bar.

In addition to the parade, guests are invited bring an unwrapped toy for the annual Toy Drive, benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. Volunteer “toy boats” with Toys for Tots signage and uniformed Marines will make dockside pickups during the parade. Spectators are asked to wave a flashlight if they have toys to donate. By boat, viewing suggestions are Ski Beach or anywhere else between Donald Ross Rd. and Indiantown Rd. Boat anchoring in front of the North Palm Beach Country Club or North Palm Beach Marina is prohibited. The fireworks grand finale takes place at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Boats must be registered by November 30, to be part of this treasured holiday tradition. Registration is free and entering vessels are eligible for up to $10,000 in cash and prizes. The vessels travel by Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County headquarters in North Palm Beach, where a panel of judges will evaluate each vessel based on lights, enthusiasm, and themed-decor. The parade theme this year is “Merry and Bright.” The judges for 2021 include North Palm Beach Mayor Darryl Aubrey, Dan Lund from Freedom Boat Club, the Honorable Karen Marcus, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino, Palm Beach Gardens Vice Mayor Chelsea Reed, Lori Sousa from Sea Land Insurance, Juno Beach Vice Mayor Peggy Wheeler, and Jupiter Mayor Todd Wodraska.

The bridge openings are estimated to be open for approximately one hour. Parker Bridge will open around 6 p.m.; PGA Bridge will open around 6:15 p.m.; Donald Ross Bridge will open around 7 p.m.; Indiantown Road Bridge will open around 7:30 p.m.; and Jupiter Federal Bridge will open around 7:45 p.m.

For more information, click here or call (561) 863-0012. Follow the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Facebook @pbboatparade and Instagram: @palmbeachboatparade.