Palm Beach Opera to Unveil Salon Series

Palm Beach Opera will unveil its Salon Series, a trio of intimate afternoon recitals showcasing the talents of Bailey Apprentice Artists. These monthly performances will take place on January 12, February 9, and March 23, at the Royal Poinciana Chapel’s historic Sea Gull Cottage in Palm Beach.

Accompanied by pianist Gregory Ritchey, three Bailey Apprentice Artists will perform a curated program of art songs at each recital, including works by Franz Schubert, Claude Debussy, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The Bailey Apprentice Artist Program, funded by The Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, offers performance experience and intensive training. These emerging artists serve as ambassadors for Palm Beach Opera, engaging audiences throughout the region with educational and community concerts, while performing supporting roles and choruses in mainstage productions.

For tickets and more information, visit palmbeachopera.org or call 561-833-7888. Recitals begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25.