Palm Beach Poetry Festival Hosts Livestream

The eighteenth annual, all virtual Palm Beach Poetry Festival (PBPF) will host a free livestream Performance Poetry Event for local high school and middle school students on Friday, January 14, at 1:45 pm. The festival kicked off on January 10 and will continue through January 15.

Bite by Bite: About Food Writing will feature the festival’s distinguished Poet-at-Large Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a winner of both a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the prestigious Pushcart Prize. Her tasty presentation will be about The Wonders of Chocolate, and can be viewed online here.

Among the highlights of the 2022 Palm Beach Poetry Festival are an interview with and reading by special guest Poet Yusef Komunyakaa, recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, and the Griffin Poetry Prize Lifetime Achievement Award; and craft talks, readings, and a panel discussion by the festival’s award-winning faculty poets, including: Kim Addonizio, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chard deNiord, Mark Doty, Yona Harvey, John Murillo, Mathew Olzmann, and Diane Seuss.

For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, click here.