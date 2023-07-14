Discover The Palm Beaches has partnered with the new Platform by the James Beard Foundation to host “A Taste of The Palm Beaches.” From July 27-30, five award-winning chefs from The Palm Beaches will lead dining experiences at Platform by JBF on Pier 57 in New York City. The lineup includes: dinner with chef Jeremy Ford of The Butcher’s Club at PGA National Resort, July 27 at 7 p.m.; dinner with chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage and Ela Curry Kitchen, July 28 at 7 p.m.; lunch with chef Tim Lipman of Coolinary, July 29 at noon; dinner with chef Clay Conley of Buccan, July 27 at 7 p.m., featuring Eisele Vineyard; and brunch with chef Lindsay Autry of The Regional and Honeybelle at PGA National Resort, July 30 at 1 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Palm Beach Takes NYC
Five local chefs will take part in “A Taste of The Palm Beaches” at Platform by the James Beard Foundation July 27-30
Facebook Comments