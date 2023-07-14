Palm Beach Takes NYC

Discover The Palm Beaches has partnered with the new Platform by the James Beard Foundation to host “A Taste of The Palm Beaches.” From July 27-30, five award-winning chefs from The Palm Beaches will lead dining experiences at Platform by JBF on Pier 57 in New York City. The lineup includes: dinner with chef Jeremy Ford of The Butcher’s Club at PGA National Resort, July 27 at 7 p.m.; dinner with chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage and Ela Curry Kitchen, July 28 at 7 p.m.; lunch with chef Tim Lipman of Coolinary, July 29 at noon; dinner with chef Clay Conley of Buccan, July 27 at 7 p.m., featuring Eisele Vineyard; and brunch with chef Lindsay Autry of The Regional and Honeybelle at PGA National Resort, July 30 at 1 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.