PB Catch Launches its Shrimp Extravaganza

Starting August 19, PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar on Palm Beach is offering a special “Shrimp Extravaganza” menu. Chef Kevin Sawyer crafted this limited-time menu to reflect global flavors. Appetizers include Mexican shrimp ceviche ($22) and maple-barbecue-glazed bacon-wrapped shrimp ($23). Main courses include coconut fried shrimp ($37), Southern shrimp and grits ($39), “Nawlins” style shrimp gumbo ($39), shrimp fettuccine ($42), and shrimp shumai and jumbo prawns ($42). These dishes will be available through Labor Day.